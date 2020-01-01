iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) to Issue $0.10 Semi-annual Dividend

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0973 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of EWZ opened at $47.45 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a one year low of $36.70 and a one year high of $47.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.49.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.