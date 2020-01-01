iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) Trading 0.8% Higher

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)’s share price traded up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.85 and last traded at $35.70, 24,214 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $35.41.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.45.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 91.1% in the second quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 18,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 8,745 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period.

