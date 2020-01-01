iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.06

iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0608 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

iShares MSCI Thailand ETF stock opened at $87.60 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 1-year low of $82.47 and a 1-year high of $96.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.84.

