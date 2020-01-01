iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Stock Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $228.48

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.48 and traded as low as $222.35. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF shares last traded at $223.35, with a volume of 154,279 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $228.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.5755 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,966,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 46.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,911,000 after purchasing an additional 38,264 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 112.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,665,000 after purchasing an additional 23,854 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 283,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,714,000 after purchasing an additional 15,403 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 118,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,321,000 after purchasing an additional 12,736 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

