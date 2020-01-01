James H. T. Riddell Sells 100,000 Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd (TSE:POU) Stock

Paramount Resources Ltd (TSE:POU) Director James H. T. Riddell sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.39, for a total transaction of C$739,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,149,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,498,411.32.

Shares of TSE:POU opened at C$7.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.40. Paramount Resources Ltd has a 52-week low of C$4.91 and a 52-week high of C$9.97.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.28) by C$1.36. The firm had revenue of C$199.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$224.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paramount Resources Ltd will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on POU. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.00 price target on shares of Paramount Resources in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of Paramount Resources in a report on Friday, December 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Laurentian cut their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.18.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.

