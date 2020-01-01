James Latham plc (LON:LTHM) Announces GBX 5.50 Dividend

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:LTHM remained flat at $GBX 965 ($12.69) during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 486 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,921. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 913.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 850.32. James Latham has a 52-week low of GBX 625 ($8.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 985 ($12.96). The stock has a market cap of $192.04 million and a P/E ratio of 16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Get James Latham alerts:

In related news, insider David A. Dunmow purchased 995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 890 ($11.71) per share, with a total value of £8,855.50 ($11,648.91).

James Latham Company Profile

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, imports and distributes timber and panel products in the United Kingdom. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods and softwoods, engineered timber products, flooring products, decking and cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for James Latham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Latham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.