JAPAN DISPLAY I/S (OTCMKTS:JPDYY) Trading Up 6%

JAPAN DISPLAY I/S (OTCMKTS:JPDYY)’s share price was up 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.10 and last traded at $7.10, approximately 4,386 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 680% from the average daily volume of 562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.20.

About JAPAN DISPLAY I/S (OTCMKTS:JPDYY)

Japan Display Inc designs, develops, produces, and sells small-and medium-sized display devices and related products in Japan. It offers various LCD modules for mobile applications, such as smartphone and tablet devices; wearable applications, including sports watches, healthcare equipment, and action cameras; automotive applications, such as car navigation, instrument panel, and rear seat monitor; displaying images and diagnosis comprising PACS, ultrasonograph, mammography, etc.; IoT products and applications, including outdoor sports gears, medical and healthcare devices, remote controllers, and portable devices; and industrial applications.

