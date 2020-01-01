JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie started coverage on shares of JD.Com in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of JD.Com from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. 86 Research upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. HSBC started coverage on shares of JD.Com in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of JD.Com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.69.

JD.Com stock opened at $35.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1,174.33 and a beta of 1.36. JD.Com has a twelve month low of $20.18 and a twelve month high of $36.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.71 and a 200-day moving average of $31.03.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.40 billion. JD.Com had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 10.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that JD.Com will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in JD.Com during the third quarter worth $1,660,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in JD.Com by 110.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 590,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,772,000 after acquiring an additional 309,862 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in JD.Com by 325.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,867,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $137,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722,495 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in JD.Com during the third quarter worth $2,353,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in JD.Com by 69.7% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 22,051 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 9,056 shares in the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

