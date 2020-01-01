Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. Sells 6,265 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) Stock

LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 6,265 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $226,229.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,099.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $35.95 on Wednesday. LeMaitre Vascular Inc has a 12 month low of $22.23 and a 12 month high of $37.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.33 and a 200-day moving average of $32.64.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 40.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 137.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 22.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter worth about $205,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter worth about $244,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. First Analysis lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

