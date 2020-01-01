JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0606 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year US Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of BBSA opened at $25.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.52. JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $26.66.

