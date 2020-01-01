Jpmorgan Betabuilders International Equity Etf Announces — Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEARCA:BBIN)

Jpmorgan Betabuilders International Equity Etf (NYSEARCA:BBIN) announced a — dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0464 per share on Friday, January 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BBIN opened at $51.87 on Wednesday. Jpmorgan Betabuilders International Equity Etf has a twelve month low of $50.34 and a twelve month high of $52.10.

