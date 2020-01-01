JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF (JPGB) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPGB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 1.0236 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $12.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 24.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

JPGB stock opened at $50.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.97. JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $50.11 and a 52-week high of $53.48.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.