JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0659 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of NYSEARCA JAGG opened at $26.55 on Wednesday. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $29.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.68 and its 200 day moving average is $26.64.

