JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Stock Price Down 0.2%

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)’s stock price traded down 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.40 and last traded at $50.41, 1,928,226 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $50.50.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth $8,096,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 131,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after buying an additional 39,788 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period.

