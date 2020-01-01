JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSEARCA:JPMB)

JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1858 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

JPMB stock opened at $51.32 on Wednesday. JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.58 and a one year high of $51.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.85 and a 200-day moving average of $50.53.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.