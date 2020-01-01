Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) Given $17.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $17.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Kaleyra an industry rank of 212 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Kaleyra alerts:

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Kaleyra in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of KLR opened at $8.50 on Friday. Kaleyra has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $11.35.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company trough its proprietary platform, it manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kaleyra (KLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleyra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleyra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.