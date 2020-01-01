Kamen Palatov Purchases 100,000 Shares of Nusantara Resources Ltd (ASX:NUS) Stock

Nusantara Resources Ltd (ASX:NUS) insider Kamen Palatov bought 100,000 shares of Nusantara Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.34 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of A$33,500.00 ($23,758.87).

Shares of NUS opened at A$0.33 ($0.23) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.74 million and a PE ratio of -25.00. Nusantara Resources Ltd has a 52-week low of A$0.14 ($0.10) and a 52-week high of A$0.47 ($0.33). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Nusantara Resources Company Profile

Nusantara Resources Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold resources in Indonesia. It holds a 100% interest in the Awak Mas gold project that covers an area of 14,390 hectares located in South Sulawesi province, Indonesia. The company was formerly known as Awak Mas Holdings Pty Ltd.

