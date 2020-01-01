Kang Jyh Lee Sells 30,000 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $480,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,155.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kang Jyh Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Kang Jyh Lee sold 6,000 shares of Photronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $93,540.00.

Shares of PLAB stock opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day moving average is $10.88. Photronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.37 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Photronics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub raised Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Northland Securities set a $15.00 price target on Photronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Photronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Photronics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLAB. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Photronics in the second quarter worth $123,000. Voit & Company LLC grew its stake in Photronics by 21.8% in the third quarter. Voit & Company LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Photronics in the second quarter worth $163,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Photronics in the third quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Photronics in the third quarter worth $183,000. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

