Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) Director Mansoor Raza Mirza Sells 2,944 Shares

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 2,944 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $58,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mansoor Raza Mirza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 12,121 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $208,238.78.

On Monday, December 9th, Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 10,342 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $176,020.84.

NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $19.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.25% and a negative net margin of 909.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 million. Equities analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KPTI. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 536.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

