Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Trading Up 14.2%

Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) shares were up 14.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.34 and last traded at $4.26, approximately 254,500 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 155% from the average daily volume of 99,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.73.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KZR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.34. The firm has a market cap of $76.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 16.67, a current ratio of 16.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.03. Research analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences Inc will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 302.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 23,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 24.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. 49.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.

