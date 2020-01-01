KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of 0.46

News headlines about KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) have been trending neutral this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. KKR & Co Inc earned a daily sentiment score of 0.46 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the asset manager an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected KKR & Co Inc’s analysis:

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

KKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. KKR & Co Inc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.44.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $29.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.15. KKR & Co Inc has a twelve month low of $18.58 and a twelve month high of $30.18. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $445.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. KKR & Co Inc’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr bought 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,480,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.