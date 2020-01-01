Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.90

Klepierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.90 and last traded at $37.90, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.80.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Klepierre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised Klepierre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.32.
Klepierre Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KLPEF)
Klépierre, the pan-European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at 24.4 billion at December 31, 2018 and comprises large shopping centers in 16 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visitors per year.
