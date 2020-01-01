Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.90

Klepierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.90 and last traded at $37.90, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.80.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Klepierre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised Klepierre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th.

Get Klepierre alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.32.

Klepierre Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KLPEF)

Klépierre, the pan-European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at 24.4 billion at December 31, 2018 and comprises large shopping centers in 16 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visitors per year.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Klepierre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klepierre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.