Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kontoor Brands Inc. is an apparel company. It designs, manufactures and distributes products. The company’s brand consists of Wrangler(R), Lee(R) and Rock & Republic(R). Kontoor Brands Inc. is based in Greensboro, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Edward Jones raised Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.81.

KTB stock opened at $41.99 on Wednesday. Kontoor Brands has a twelve month low of $25.78 and a twelve month high of $42.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.22 and a 200 day moving average of $34.49.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

