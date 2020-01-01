Krios (KRI) Price Tops $0.0211 on Major Exchanges

Krios (CURRENCY:KRI) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. Krios has a market cap of $3.75 million and $107,439.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Krios has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. One Krios token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000291 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and LATOKEN.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Krios

Krios' total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,109,029 tokens.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Krios is www.krios.io.

Krios Token Trading

Krios can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

