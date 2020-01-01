Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (LVHD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on January 3rd

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2067 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NASDAQ LVHD opened at $34.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.64 and a 200 day moving average of $32.99. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $28.34 and a 1 year high of $34.37.

