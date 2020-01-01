LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) CEO George W. Lemaitre Sells 4,894 Shares

LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 4,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $178,386.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,979,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,601,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of LMAT stock opened at $35.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.64. The firm has a market cap of $722.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.21. LeMaitre Vascular Inc has a 12 month low of $22.23 and a 12 month high of $37.35.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.15 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 40.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMAT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 92.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,333,000 after purchasing an additional 173,214 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 38.7% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 536,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,327,000 after buying an additional 149,642 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 151.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,671,000 after buying an additional 122,152 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter worth about $2,612,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter worth about $17,623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. First Analysis lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.