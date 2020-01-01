LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) CFO Sells $50,902.60 in Stock

LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $50,902.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,410.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of LMAT opened at $35.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.64. The stock has a market cap of $722.69 million, a PE ratio of 42.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.21. LeMaitre Vascular Inc has a 12 month low of $22.23 and a 12 month high of $37.35.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.15 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.48%.

LMAT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. LeMaitre Vascular presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 5,783 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 104,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 25,454 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 55,859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 12,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.