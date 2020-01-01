LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.94% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “LendingClub Corporation provides internet financial services. The Company offers online marketplace for loan approval, pricing, servicing and support operations as well as regulatory and legal framework which connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on LC. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on LendingClub from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LendingClub has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Shares of LC opened at $12.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -36.06 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.26. LendingClub has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $18.85.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.63 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. LendingClub’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

In related news, CFO Valerie Kay sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $245,300.00. Also, insider Timothy Bogan sold 11,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $150,353.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,116 shares in the company, valued at $633,206.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,125 shares of company stock worth $470,209. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,733,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $81,126,000 after buying an additional 425,690 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,981,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC now owns 2,567,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after acquiring an additional 87,000 shares during the last quarter. Harbourvest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbourvest Partners LLC now owns 2,567,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,420,000 after acquiring an additional 87,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,312,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,584,000 after acquiring an additional 55,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

