LENDLEASE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of LENDLEASE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:LLESY) were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.54 and last traded at $12.54, approximately 404 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 4,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.52.

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of LENDLEASE CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.37.

LENDLEASE CORP/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LLESY)

LendLease Group provides property and infrastructure solutions in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Development, Construction, and Investments. The Development segment develops communities, inner city mixed use developments, apartments, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

