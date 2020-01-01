Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) rose 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.68, approximately 101,688 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 395% from the average daily volume of 20,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.71.

About Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGF)

Lenovo Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smart phones; storage and networking products; memory and processors; rack and power infrastructure; and laptops, desktops, and accessories, as well as operating systems, security, and systems management software.

