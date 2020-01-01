LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Stock Price Up 6.6%

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX)’s stock price rose 6.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.98 and last traded at $13.94, approximately 3,633,184 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 258% from the average daily volume of 1,014,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.08.

LX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BOCOM International initiated coverage on shares of LexinFintech in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.34 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of LexinFintech in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of LexinFintech from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.99.

The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average is $11.19.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $446.02 million during the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 52.47%. Equities research analysts expect that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in LexinFintech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in LexinFintech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in LexinFintech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in LexinFintech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in LexinFintech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

