Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) Short Interest Down 6.0% in December

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 192,700 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the November 28th total of 204,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of BATRK opened at $29.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.22. Liberty Braves Group Series C has a fifty-two week low of $24.37 and a fifty-two week high of $30.03.

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.96. The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Liberty Braves Group Series C will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BATRK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,776,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 8.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,111,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,100,000 after acquiring an additional 88,195 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 139.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 117,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 68,326 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,688,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 11.8% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 416,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,661,000 after acquiring an additional 43,937 shares during the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Braves Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

