Lightspeed POS Inc (TSE:LSPD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc (TSE:LSPD) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$43.86.

A number of research firms have commented on LSPD. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$52.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$55.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$52.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Lightspeed POS stock traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$36.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,672. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$33.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$35.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49. Lightspeed POS has a twelve month low of C$18.05 and a twelve month high of C$49.70.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc, a commerce-enabling software company, primarily sells software as a service to retailers, restaurants, and e-commerce companies. The company's commerce platform enables the handling of point of sale and omnichannel transactions, as well as the management of inventory, customer preferences, sales, and analytics.

