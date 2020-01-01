LiqTech International (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) Shares Up 9%

LiqTech International Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) shot up 9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.99 and last traded at $5.84, 402,800 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 108% from the average session volume of 193,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut LiqTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

LiqTech International (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 million.

In other news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $651,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Vernon acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.66 per share, with a total value of $93,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 188,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,429.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 10.1% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 157,201 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 39.3% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 90,869 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 25,650 shares during the period.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber bleed water.

