Livermore Investment Group Limited. (LON:LIV) Plans $0.03 Dividend

Livermore Investment Group Limited. (LON:LIV) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON LIV remained flat at $GBX 47.60 ($0.63) during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,604. Livermore Investment Group has a one year low of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 49 ($0.64). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 42.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 42.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 13.62 and a quick ratio of 13.61. The company has a market cap of $83.21 million and a P/E ratio of 10.58.

Livermore Investment Group Company Profile

Livermore Investments Group Limited invests in real estate, private equity, hedge funds, and capital markets. The company, formerly Empire Online Limited, was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

