LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $104.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.74% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “LPL Financial Holdings Inc. is engaged in providing an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, general securities, alternative investments, retirement plans, fixed income, and insurance offerings. LPL Financial Holdings Inc., formerly known as LPL Investment Holdings Inc., is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LPLA. ValuEngine cut LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on LPL Financial from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. BidaskClub raised LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Wolfe Research set a $110.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.

LPLA stock opened at $92.25 on Wednesday. LPL Financial has a fifty-two week low of $59.48 and a fifty-two week high of $94.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Tracy Calder sold 13,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.60, for a total transaction of $1,207,379.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,089 shares in the company, valued at $740,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Burton White sold 51,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $4,415,427.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,449.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,024 shares of company stock worth $7,963,444. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in LPL Financial by 70,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 940.6% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 2,214.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

