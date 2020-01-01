LYNAS CORP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Trading 2.6% Higher

LYNAS CORP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) traded up 2.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.72 and last traded at $1.70, 41,505 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 47% from the average session volume of 78,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of LYNAS CORP LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.75.

About LYNAS CORP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:LYSDY)

Lynas Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. It also produces and supplies neodymium-praseodymium material. The company holds interest in the Mount Weld project in Western Australia.

