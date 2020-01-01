Mack Cali Realty Corp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:CLI)

Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd.

Mack Cali Realty has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Mack Cali Realty has a payout ratio of 43.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mack Cali Realty to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.3%.

Get Mack Cali Realty alerts:

Shares of Mack Cali Realty stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.13. The stock had a trading volume of 594,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,497. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.13. Mack Cali Realty has a fifty-two week low of $18.74 and a fifty-two week high of $24.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($1.04). Mack Cali Realty had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 39.15%. The firm had revenue of $131.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Mack Cali Realty’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mack Cali Realty will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CLI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Mack Cali Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mack Cali Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.82.

Mack Cali Realty Company Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Mack Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.