Magellan Global Trust (ASX:MGG) Declares $0.03 Interim Dividend

Magellan Global Trust (ASX:MGG) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd.

MGG stock traded down A$0.02 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting A$2.00 ($1.41). 220,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Magellan Global Trust has a 12-month low of A$1.58 ($1.12) and a 12-month high of A$2.03 ($1.44). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$1.93 and a 200-day moving average price of A$1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25.

About Magellan Global Trust

Magellan Global Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of companies. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

