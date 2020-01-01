Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) Short Interest Up 5.6% in December

Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 910,500 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the November 28th total of 862,300 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 209,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 39,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MBUU shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Malibu Boats presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.17.

Malibu Boats stock opened at $40.95 on Wednesday. Malibu Boats has a 1-year low of $24.79 and a 1-year high of $47.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.99.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 42.48%. The business had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Malibu Boats’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

