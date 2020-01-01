Mark Smith Buys 40,000 Shares of Australian Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ASX:API) Stock

Australian Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ASX:API) insider Mark Smith purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.32 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of A$52,800.00 ($37,446.81).

Shares of ASX:API opened at A$1.34 ($0.95) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of A$1.32 and a 200-day moving average of A$1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.29. The firm has a market cap of $659.99 million and a P/E ratio of 12.07. Australian Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a twelve month low of A$1.25 ($0.89) and a twelve month high of A$1.57 ($1.11).

The business also recently disclosed a final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. Australian Pharmaceutical Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.07%.

About Australian Pharmaceutical Industries

Australian Pharmaceutical Industries Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of pharmaceutical, medical, health, beauty, and lifestyle products to pharmacies primarily in Australia. The company also retails health and beauty products to consumers; and manufactures and distributes pharmaceutical and toiletry goods to New Zealand, Australian, and Asian markets, as well as provides cosmetic products and procedures.

