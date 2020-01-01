MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Receives $70.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MTZ shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

In other MasTec news, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $352,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,778.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robecosam AG raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 4.4% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 3,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in MasTec by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 35,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MasTec by 7.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in MasTec by 2.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in MasTec by 4.8% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,088 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MasTec stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.16. 834,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.91. MasTec has a 52-week low of $39.30 and a 52-week high of $73.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.40.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.14. MasTec had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

