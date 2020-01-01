MB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MBCQ) Trading Down 0.1%

MB Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:MBCQ)’s stock price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.60 and last traded at $15.61, 17,960 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 352% from the average session volume of 3,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.62.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average of $15.99.

MB Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MBCQ)

MB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Madison Bank of Maryland that provides various financial products and services in the United States. The company offers deposits, including checking, NOW, money market, and statement savings accounts; and certificates of deposit. It also provides loans, including residential mortgage, non-residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

