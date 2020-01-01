Medibank Private (ASX:MPL) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Medibank Private Ltd (ASX:MPL) shares rose 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as A$3.26 ($2.31) and last traded at A$3.24 ($2.30), approximately 2,576,341 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$3.23 ($2.29).

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion and a PE ratio of 18.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$3.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$3.38.

In other Medibank Private news, insider Craig Drummond 867,432 shares of Medibank Private stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th.

About Medibank Private (ASX:MPL)

Medibank Private Limited, an integrated healthcare company, provides private health insurance and health solutions in Australia. It operates in two segments, Health Insurance and Medibank Health. The Health Insurance segment offers private health insurance products, including hospital cover that provides members with health cover for hospital treatments; and ancillary cover, which offers members with health cover for healthcare services, such as dental, optical, and physiotherapy.

