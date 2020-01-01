MediShares Price Tops $0.0037 on Top Exchanges (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. During the last week, MediShares has traded 20.3% higher against the dollar. MediShares has a market cap of $2.78 million and $513,212.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MediShares token can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, OTCBTC and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013819 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00191078 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.05 or 0.01367619 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000616 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025484 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00122533 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MediShares Profile

MediShares’ launch date was December 1st, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 741,294,311 tokens. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares. The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares. MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org.

Buying and Selling MediShares

MediShares can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OTCBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

