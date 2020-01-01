Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MEET. Roth Capital started coverage on Meet Group in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Meet Group in a report on Friday, November 8th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Meet Group in a report on Sunday, October 6th. ValuEngine raised Meet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.39.

Get Meet Group alerts:

NASDAQ:MEET opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. Meet Group has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $359.98 million, a PE ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.04.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Meet Group had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $52.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.57 million. As a group, analysts predict that Meet Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James E. Bugden sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,993. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Meet Group in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Meet Group in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Meet Group in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Meet Group by 26.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 9,198 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Meet Group in the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

About Meet Group

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Meet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.