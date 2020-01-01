MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Shares Up 8%

Shares of MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) shot up 8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.36 and last traded at $2.35, 974,851 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 209% from the average session volume of 315,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MEIP. ValuEngine raised MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEI Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

The stock has a market cap of $239.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.90.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 79.27% and a negative net margin of 514.11%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma Inc will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel P. Phd Gold acquired 18,750 shares of MEI Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $34,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 361,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,170.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 41,250 shares of company stock worth $75,075 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma in the second quarter worth about $46,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its position in MEI Pharma by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 22,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Algert Global LLC grew its position in MEI Pharma by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 38,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 19,907 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

