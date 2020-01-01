Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mercury General Corp. is engaged primarily in writing all risk classifications of automobile insurance in a number of states, principally California. The company offers automobile policyholders the following types of coverage: bodily injury liability, underinsured and uninsured motorist, property damage liability, comprehensive, collision and other hazards specified in the policy. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Mercury General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 28th.

MCY opened at $48.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.21. Mercury General has a twelve month low of $46.69 and a twelve month high of $65.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $983.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.71 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 6.81%. Mercury General’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mercury General will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Mercury General by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 29,120 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Mercury General by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Mercury General by 295.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Mercury General during the 3rd quarter worth $570,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mercury General by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,069,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. 41.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

