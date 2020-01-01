Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU) Trading 0.3% Higher

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU) traded up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.80 and last traded at $19.80, 501 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.54.

Meritage Hospitality Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MHGU)

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants. The company operates restaurants under the Wendy's, Twisted Rooster, Crooked Goose, Freighters Eatery & Taproom, and Wheelhouse Kitchen & Cocktails brand names. As of November 13, 2018, it operated 314 restaurants in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

