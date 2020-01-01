MetaMorph Market Cap Reaches $140,483.00 (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last week, MetaMorph has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MetaMorph token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, BiteBTC, IDEX and BitMart. MetaMorph has a total market capitalization of $140,483.00 and approximately $22,406.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038722 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $436.93 or 0.06042865 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000471 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029769 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002102 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00036357 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002592 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00001223 BTC.

MetaMorph Profile

MetaMorph is a token. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 179,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,291,489 tokens. The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MetaMorph Token Trading

MetaMorph can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, LATOKEN, IDEX, BiteBTC and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

